Vietnam win eight archery medals at Asia Cup

By Hoang Nguyen   March 16, 2020 | 11:39 am GMT+7
Archer Loc Thi Dao at the Bangkok 2020 Asia Cup. Photo courtesy of the World Archery Federation.

Vietnamese archers had a successful run in the Bangkok 2020 Asia Cup which ended in Thailand on Sunday, winning three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

The golds were won by Loc Thi Dao in the women’s recurve event and Nguyen Van Duy, Thach Phi Hung and Trinh Van Duc in the men’s team compound and Chau Kieu Oanh, Le Phuong Thao and Nguyen Linh Chi in the women’s team compound events.

Vietnam placed second in the medals tally behind Russia, which won four gold medals.

Dao was the most impressive Vietnamese archer in the tournament, and to win the gold she beat Russians in the semifinal and final. Dao also won a bronze medal in the recurve mixed team event along with Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu.

It was her second gold medal in the Asia Cup after winning for the first time in 2017. Since it is a world ranking tournament, Dao stands a great chance of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.

Eighty four archers from 12 countries competed in the Asia Cup.

Two Vietnamese have qualified for the Olympics so far, Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Vu.

Tags: archery Vietnam Thailand Olympic 2020
 
