Vietnam sports forge strong June comeback

V. League 1 comes back with the Vietnamese derby between Hanoi FC (in purple) and Hoang Anh Gia Lai on June 6, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

On June 1, National Futsal Championship 2020 kicked off, along with the U19 national women’s football tournament. Four days later, the top football division in Vietnam, V. League 1, also returned with its third fixture, as well as lower division, V. League 2. On the same day, national tournaments in Muay Thai and chess also recommenced.

On June 7, the HTV cycling cup concluded with Spanish Javier Sardá Perez winning the title.

Vietnam had decided in March to postpone all sports events in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Football, futsal and cycling have all returned to action since late May.

June promises even more sporting events, notably National Volleyball Championship 2020. The first round of the tournament will be held from June 13 to 17 in northern Ha Tinh and Bac Ninh provinces.

Here are the other sport events scheduled for June:

- National Muay Thai Championship in Tien Giang (June 5-14)

- National Team Chess Championship in Bac Giang (June 5-15)

- Athletics Cup in Ho Chi Minh City (June 8-14)

- National Youth Judo Championship in Dong Nai (June 7-16)

- National Beach Handball Championship in Binh Thuan (June 7-15)

- National Badminton Clubs Championship in Bac Giang (June 9-14)

- National Beach Sepak takraw Cup in Da Nang (June 10-18)

- National Billiards & Snooker Championship (round 1) in Kien Giang (June 10-20)

- National Diving Championship for different age groups in Quang Ninh (June 15-17)

- National Youth Team Tennis Championship in Vinh Long (June 15-21)

- National KickBoxing Cup in Dak Nong (June 15-25)

- Best Archer Championship in Thua Thien-Hue (June 16-26)

- National Pencak Silat Championship in Ha Tinh (June 18-24)

- National Swimming Championship for different age groups in Quang Ninh (June 19-23)

- National Shuttlecock Championship in Dong Thap (June 20-28)

- National Vovinam Championship in Yen Bai (June 20-29)

- National Shooting Cup in Hanoi (June 20-30)

- National Chess Championship in Ba Ria - Vung Tau (June 20 to July 1)

- National Team Badminton Team Championship in Hai Duong (June 22-27)

- National Rowing and Canoeing Championship in Da Nang (June 24 to July 6)