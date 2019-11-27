VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnam set to host first international paragliding competition

By Dang Khoa   November 27, 2019 | 03:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam set to host first international paragliding competition
A paragliding pilot flies over Lai Chau Province in northern Vietnam, October 2018. Photo courtesy of Vietwings Hanoi Paragliding Club.

An international cross-country paragliding competition, the Putaleng XC Open, debuts in the mountainous province of Lai Chau this week.

Eighty contestants from 16 countries and territories, including Russia, Belgium and Japan, will participate in the event in Tam Duong District from November 28 to December 1.

Some of the prominent paragliders competing in the event are Vietnam's Le Hoang Bach and Tran Hoang Kim, Indonesia's Yoshi Pasha and South Korea's Yongtae Ahn and Chikyong Ha.

The Putaleng XC Open, organized by Hanoi's Vietwings Paragliding Club, has been recognized by the World Air Sports Federation (FAI) and the Vietnam Aviation Sports Association (VASA) as an international ranking event.

Standing at 3,049 meters, Putaleng in the Hoang Lien Son mountain range in Tam Duong District is Vietnam's second highest peak after Fansipan (3,143 m).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Putaleng Putaleng XC Open paragliding competition Lai Chau Province
 
Read more
Vietnam Muay Thai ace knocks out Japanese champ at Singapore ONE Championship

Vietnam Muay Thai ace knocks out Japanese champ at Singapore ONE Championship

Vietnamese wins men's crown at Nepal international badminton tournament

Vietnamese wins men's crown at Nepal international badminton tournament

Second VnExpress Marathon of 2020 opens registrations

Second VnExpress Marathon of 2020 opens registrations

Vietnamese boxer gets a shot at WBC Australasian title

Vietnamese boxer gets a shot at WBC Australasian title

Vietnam bags six gold medals at world bodybuilding championships

Vietnam bags six gold medals at world bodybuilding championships

Vietnam e-sports team in PUBG world tournament semis

Vietnam e-sports team in PUBG world tournament semis

Early bird registration opens for VnExpress Marathon 2020

Early bird registration opens for VnExpress Marathon 2020

 
go to top