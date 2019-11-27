Vietnam set to host first international paragliding competition

A paragliding pilot flies over Lai Chau Province in northern Vietnam, October 2018. Photo courtesy of Vietwings Hanoi Paragliding Club.

Eighty contestants from 16 countries and territories, including Russia, Belgium and Japan, will participate in the event in Tam Duong District from November 28 to December 1.

Some of the prominent paragliders competing in the event are Vietnam's Le Hoang Bach and Tran Hoang Kim, Indonesia's Yoshi Pasha and South Korea's Yongtae Ahn and Chikyong Ha.

The Putaleng XC Open, organized by Hanoi's Vietwings Paragliding Club, has been recognized by the World Air Sports Federation (FAI) and the Vietnam Aviation Sports Association (VASA) as an international ranking event.

Standing at 3,049 meters, Putaleng in the Hoang Lien Son mountain range in Tam Duong District is Vietnam's second highest peak after Fansipan (3,143 m).