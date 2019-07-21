VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnam’s Lan gets Asiad gold after Bahraini winner fails dope test

By Xuan Binh   July 21, 2019 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Lan gets Asiad gold after Bahraini winner fails dope test
Quach Thi Lan (R) competes at the 400-meter hurdles of the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh.

Quach Thi Lan has been named winner of the 400 meters hurdles gold medal at 2018 Asian Games after Kemi Adekoya tested positive for drugs.

The decision was made Friday by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which oversees fights doping in track and field.

Lan had finished second in 55.30 seconds in the race on August 27 in Indonesia last year. Kemi, of Bahrain, had timed 54.59 seconds.

Her gold takes Vietnam’s tally in the quadrennial event to five.

The AIU said Kemi, 26, tested positive for the steroid stanozolol.

Stanozolol, which boosts muscle growth and protein metabolism, is on the banned list of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

She will be banned for four years backdated from November 26, 2018, when her violation was detected.

Bahrain loses the gold medal in the 4x400 mixed relay to India.

Lan, 23, is one of Vietnam’s top runners.

She won the 400 meters at the 2019 Asian Grand Prix Series in China in June and the 400 meters hurdles at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, in April.

Related News:
Tags: Quach Thi Lan Vietnam runner Lan Asian Games 2018 Asiad 2018 Asian Games doping Vietnam gold medal
 
Read more
Tickets for Vietnam’s first F1 race go on sale

Tickets for Vietnam’s first F1 race go on sale

Vietnam wins world video game tournament

Vietnam wins world video game tournament

Vietnam to send seven-member team to world swimming championship

Vietnam to send seven-member team to world swimming championship

Vietnamese volleyball star to go for trials in Japan

Vietnamese volleyball star to go for trials in Japan

One in three urbanites claim to be sporty

One in three urbanites claim to be sporty

A hat-trick as Vietnamese chess master wins maiden World Open

A hat-trick as Vietnamese chess master wins maiden World Open

Rising Vietnamese star wins Asian Junior Chess Championship

Rising Vietnamese star wins Asian Junior Chess Championship

 
go to top