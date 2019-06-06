VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnamese star Lan wins women’s 400 m at Asian Grand Prix Series

By Nam Anh   June 6, 2019 | 07:53 am GMT+7
Vietnamese star Lan wins women’s 400 m at Asian Grand Prix Series
Vietnamese runner Quach Thi Lan at the 400-meter hurdle race at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Qatar in April. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Quach Thi Lan has won the 400 meters for women at the 2019 Asian Grand Prix Series in China.

Lan, 23, finished with a time of 52.63 seconds. She was followed by Nadeesha Ramanayaka of Sri Lanka in 53.24 seconds and another Vietnamese, Nguyen Thi Hang, in 53.29 seconds.

In April, Lan won the gold medal in the 400 meters hurdles at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Also on Tuesday Vietnam’s Le Thi Tu Chinh won the bronze medal in the women’s 100 meters hurdles while Bui Thi Thu Thao won a silver medal in the long jump.

The Asian Athletics Federation invited 16 Vietnamese athletes to event in Chongqing from June 4-7.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam runner Vietnam athletes Vietnam sports Asian Grand Prix Series 2019
 
Read more
VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins

VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins

VnExpress Marathon: math professor, architect, consultant in the mix

VnExpress Marathon: math professor, architect, consultant in the mix

Vietnam’s leading pack ready for VnExpress Marathon challenge

Vietnam’s leading pack ready for VnExpress Marathon challenge

VnExpress Marathon 2019 set to open this week

VnExpress Marathon 2019 set to open this week

Sandman: The Vietnamese snowboarder training on dunes

Sandman: The Vietnamese snowboarder training on dunes

Vietnam cueist retains global rank despite poor World Cup show

Vietnam cueist retains global rank despite poor World Cup show

Vietnam jungle marathon introduces breathtaking rural vistas

Vietnam jungle marathon introduces breathtaking rural vistas

 
go to top