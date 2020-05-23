Vietnam's champion gamers hire South Korean pro

Team Flash made the announcement on its official Facebook's page earlier this week, saying the former top laner of T1 (formerly known as SK Telecom T1) will make his Vietnamese debut the next season in June.

This makes "Profit" the first imported talent for the Vietnamese team that participates in the international League of Legends.

"Profit" had played for the South Korean T1 team, three-time winner of LoL World Championship, for one season between November 2016 and May 2017.

He later joined Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team ROCCAT and Rogue for the LoL European Championship (LEC) but did not achieve much success in the continental tournament.

After leaving LEC Summer Season 2019, he did not register to compete for any team and had been a free agent until spring this year.

The South Korean gamer said he made the decision to join Team Flash since it was the strongest team in Vietnam and could provide him with growth opportunities.

He said he had also visited the country two years ago and fell in love with the local culture. "I like Vietnam, the food and the people," he said.

Team Flash (formerly known as Sky Gaming) won last month the 2020 Vietnam Championship Series Spring Season, a regional tournament featuring the best eight Vietnamese teams. They defeated GAM Esports with a score of 3-2.

With the latest recruitment, Team Flash has eight members.

The League of Legends, also known as LoL, is a multiplayer online battle arena video game first launched in 2009. Players control a "champion" with special abilities and battle against a team of other players or AI-controlled champions in a pre-defined arena. The goal is to destroy the other team's "nexus," a structure located in the heart of base which is protected by other defensive structures.

The game has three lanes - top, mid and bottom (which is similar to left - center - right defender formation in football). "Profit" plays the top lane.

The video of Team Flash’s interview with "Profit," their latest recruit: