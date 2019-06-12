Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign

Members of the Vietnamese national men’s football team pose at the King's Cup final against Curacao in Thailand on June 6. Photo by the Vietnam Football Federation.

"We have received the offer [to work as ambassadors] from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. With this position, we call each and every one of you to join hands to fight against plastic waste for a green, clean and beautiful environment in Vietnam," head coach of the team, South Korean Park Hang Seo, said in a video recorded by national television VTV.

The offer was made when the team was in Thailand for the final of King’s Cup, a friendly tournament joined by four teams - Thailand, Curacao, India and Vietnam. Vietnam lost the cup to Curacao 4-5 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 during play tim.

"Plastic waste will become a resource if we know how to recycle."

"Sort out solid waste from your own households."

"Let’s limit the use of single-use plastic products as much as we can."

"Stop using plastic straws."

"Let’s join hands to fight plastic waste for a green environment," are some of the messages players convey to the public in the video.

Launched Sunday by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the campaign targets that by 2021 stores, markets, supermarkets in urban areas stop using single-use plastic goods and by 2025, the whole country follows suit.

The PM acknowledged that there were still many limitations and shortcomings, including the mindset of citizens and businesses regarding plastic waste. "Therefore, Vietnam needs to take practical, specific actions to control and prevent the generation of plastic waste, so that current and future generations can live in a clean, safe, and sustainable environment," he said.

He also welcomed the establishment of a coalition of businesses to work against plastic waste.

Vietnam generates around 2,500 tons of plastic waste daily, according to official figures. It is fourth in the list of nations dumping plastic waste in the ocean, according to the United Nations Environment Program.