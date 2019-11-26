VnExpress International
Vietnam champions at international online video game tournament

By Dang Khoa   November 26, 2019 | 07:57 am GMT+7
Members of Team Flash poses with their 2019 Arena of Valor International Championship trophy at Thailand on November 24, 2019. Photo courtesy of Arena of Valor's Facebook.

Vietnam's Team Flash beat Thailand's Buriram United in the grand finale to be crowned winner at the 2019 Arena of Valor International Championship (AIC).

Six members of Team Flash - Gau, ADC, XB, Elly and PROE - brought home the AIC 2019 trophy after a 4-1 victory against Thai opponents at Bangkok' ICONSIAM last Sunday.

Tran Duc Chien, Team Flash's player nicknamed ADC, dominated the first two games playing the jungler role using Fennik and Zill "champions" to help Vietnam beat the hosts with some ease.

The third game saw the Vietnamese team deploy preemptive tactics that enabled them initiate many combats, during which they seized opportunities to land decisive blows, not allowing Buriram United the time to return and defend their base.

However, the team could not maintain their winning streak and let the opponent control the flow in the fourth game, which ended with the score favoring the Vietnamese team 3-1.

Team Flash returned strongly in the fifth round when ADC and XB were able to pick their favorite "champions" and their teamwork robbed their opponents of Thailand any opportunity to fight back. The final score was 4-1 and Vietnam had won the AIC 2019 for the first time.

Meanwhile, HTVC IGP Gaming, Vietnam's second representative in the tournament, finished fourth after losing to Hong Kong Attitude 4-2 in a third-place match on the same day.

With this victory, Team Flash will receive a $200,000 cash prize and its middle-lane player XB an additional $10,000 as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Team Flash has had a successful year with consecutive domestic and world wins. In July, they won the 2019 Arena of Valor World Cup (AWC) by beating Taipei’s MAD Team 4-3 in an intense final.

Arena of Valor is a popular 3D, multiplayer online battle arena mobile game developed for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. Players compete in matches which last 12-18 minutes on average.

