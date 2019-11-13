Vietnam bags six gold medals at world bodybuilding championships

Vietnam sent 16 contestants to this year’s championship held on Jeju Island from November 5 to 11.

Pham Thi Phuong Thao won the gold medal in the women's sport physique for athletes under 1.65m, her third consecutive win.

Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong won gold in the over 1.65 m women's fitness event.

Saigonese bodybuilder Nguyen Bich Tram won golds in the open weight and over-30 categories.

Vu Anh Nhut Thuy Khanh Khuong impressed the judges to win gold in the men's 55kg bodybuilding category.

Vietnamese bodybuilder Nguyen Anh Thong (C) at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2019, Jeju Island, South Korea, November, 2019.

Can Tho bodybuilder Nguyen Anh Thong won the men's 60kg gold, a feat he had achieved in 2013 and 2016.

Vietnam's three bronze medals came through Lam Thai Duong in the men's 70 kg bodybuilding event and Ton Hoang Khanh Lan in the women's bodybuilding open weight and over-30 categories.

The competition attracted more than 300 athletes from 35 countries and territories.