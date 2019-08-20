Vietnam bags 35 gold medals at Asian taekwondo tournament

Athletes compete at Asian Open Taekwondo Championship in Ho Chi Minh City, August 17, 2019. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The tournament was held between August 15-18 at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, in 46 categories.

The Vietnamese martial artists competed in both combat and performance categories.

One of the top female martial artists in Vietnam, Truong Thi Kim Tuyen, won gold in the under-49 kg category.

Tuyen enjoyed a strong start in the first two rounds, but her Chinese rival Zou Ju came back strongly in the third, forcing the Vietnamese athlete to defend carefully and win closely fought encounter 4-3.

The event attracted more than 400 athletes from 25 countries and territories, including taekwondo powerhouses like South Korea, Japan and Iran.

This was the 2nd edition of Asian Open Taekwondo Championship.

The tournament is considered an important preparation for the athletes in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, as they prepare for the SEA Games 30 which will take place in the Philippines this November.