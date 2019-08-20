VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnam bags 35 gold medals at Asian taekwondo tournament

By Hoang Nguyen   August 20, 2019 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Vietnam bags 35 gold medals at Asian taekwondo tournament
Athletes compete at Asian Open Taekwondo Championship in Ho Chi Minh City, August 17, 2019. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Vietnamese athletes won big at the Asian Open Taekwondo Championship, bagging 35 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze medals.

The tournament was held between August 15-18  at the Military Zone 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, in 46 categories.

The Vietnamese martial artists competed in both combat and performance categories.

One of the top female martial artists in Vietnam, Truong Thi Kim Tuyen, won gold in the under-49 kg category.

Tuyen enjoyed a strong start in the first two rounds, but her Chinese rival Zou Ju came back strongly in the third, forcing the Vietnamese athlete to defend carefully and win closely fought encounter 4-3.

The event attracted more than 400 athletes from 25 countries and territories, including taekwondo powerhouses like South Korea, Japan and Iran.

This was the 2nd edition of Asian Open Taekwondo Championship.

The tournament is considered an important preparation for the athletes in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, as they prepare for the SEA Games 30 which will take place in the Philippines this November.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Taekwondo championship Asia SEA Games 30 martial arts
 
Read more
Vietnamese men break Japanese domination at Da Nang international marathon

Vietnamese men break Japanese domination at Da Nang international marathon

Thousands to run in annual Da Nang marathon

Thousands to run in annual Da Nang marathon

National tournament to select e-sports contestants for SEA Games 30

National tournament to select e-sports contestants for SEA Games 30

Binh Duong on track to become Vietnam go-kart hub

Binh Duong on track to become Vietnam go-kart hub

Teen swimmer first Vietnamese to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Teen swimmer first Vietnamese to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

A high five for Vietnam in South Korean boxing contest

A high five for Vietnam in South Korean boxing contest

Vietnam win Asian U23 women’s volleyball bronze

Vietnam win Asian U23 women’s volleyball bronze

 
go to top