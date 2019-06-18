Vietnam badminton star and wife win titles in Philippines

Nguyen Tien Minh in the Yonex Sunrise Vietnam Open tournament in 2018. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

In the final the men’s singles, Minh defeated Malaysia’s Shazwan Sharul in just 25 minutes.

Trang too scored an easy win in the finals of the women’s singles category against Indonesia’s Winda Puji Hastuti.

Minh had won two titles in March in New Zealand, the BWF Future Series and the Yonex Waikato International.

In May the couple had played in the 2019 Sudirman Cup, the biennial international team championship held in China this time, but failed to reach the quarterfinals.

At 36, Minh, a former world number four, remains Vietnam’s top player. He won a bronze medal at the 2013 World Badminton Championship.

Although Trang is not as decorated as her husband, she is also one of the country’s best players.

The FDG Cup is an annual event that was played at two venues this time, Pasig and Manila, from June 13 to 16.