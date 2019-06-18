VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Vietnam badminton star and wife win titles in Philippines

By Hoang Nguyen   June 18, 2019 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Vietnam badminton star and wife win titles in Philippines
Nguyen Tien Minh in the Yonex Sunrise Vietnam Open tournament in 2018. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Nguyen Tien Minh and his wife Vu Thi Trang won the individual titles at the FDG Cup badminton tournament in the Philippines on Sunday.

In the final the men’s singles, Minh defeated Malaysia’s Shazwan Sharul in just 25 minutes.

Trang too scored an easy win in the finals of the women’s singles category against Indonesia’s Winda Puji Hastuti.

Minh had won two titles in March in New Zealand, the BWF Future Series and the Yonex Waikato International.

In May the couple had played in the 2019 Sudirman Cup, the biennial international team championship held in China this time, but failed to reach the quarterfinals.

At 36, Minh, a former world number four, remains Vietnam’s top player. He won a bronze medal at the 2013 World Badminton Championship.

Although Trang is not as decorated as her husband, she is also one of the country’s best players.

The FDG Cup is an annual event that was played at two venues this time, Pasig and Manila, from June 13 to 16.

Related News:
Tags: badminton Vietnam Nguyen Tien Minh championship Philippines
 
Read more
Vietnam is among slowest marathon countries

Vietnam is among slowest marathon countries

Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign

Vietnam football team, coach appointed ambassadors for anti-plastic waste campaign

VnExpress Marathon wins kudos from foreign participants

VnExpress Marathon wins kudos from foreign participants

VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins

VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins

VnExpress Marathon: math professor, architect, consultant in the mix

VnExpress Marathon: math professor, architect, consultant in the mix

Vietnam’s leading pack ready for VnExpress Marathon challenge

Vietnam’s leading pack ready for VnExpress Marathon challenge

Vietnamese star Lan wins women’s 400 m at Asian Grand Prix Series

Vietnamese star Lan wins women’s 400 m at Asian Grand Prix Series

 
go to top