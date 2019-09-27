VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Two more Vietnamese qualify for Boston Marathon

By Nhat Tao   September 27, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Two more Vietnamese qualify for Boston Marathon
Le Quang Hoa (L) and Pham Thi Hong Le finish at the VnExpress Marathon 2019 in Quy Nhon, central Vietnam, June 9, 2019. Photos by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Le Quang Hoa and Pham Thi Hong Le have qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon following their wins in the 2019 VnExpress Marathon.

On Wednesday they received confirmation from the Boston Athletic Association.

Hoa, who is from Da Nang, won the VnExpress Marathon men's race in a time of 2:41.57 in the central beach town of Quy Nhon in June, while Hanoian Le won the women’s race in 2:52.41.  

The VnExpress Marathon is one of four events in Vietnam to be recognized by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) along with the Long Bien Marathon, Techcombank Marathon and Danang International Marathon.  

Last week Hanoi's doctor Dinh Huynh Linh and Nguyen Tien Hung, a military factory worker in the northern province of Phu Tho, received confirmation they had qualified for the Boston Marathon. Linh won the 2019 Seoul Marathon last March in 2:56.18 while Hung won the 2018 Long Bien Marathon in Vietnam in a time of 2:43.06.

According to the Boston Athletics Association, runners must achieve times corresponding to their age and gender in an outdoor marathon accredited by IAAF-AIMS to qualify for the race.

Last year Nguyen Linh Chi of Ho Chi Minh City became the first ever Vietnamese to compete in the Boston Marathon. She finished in a time of 3:9.31.

The Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest – it was first run in 1897 – is considered one of six marathon majors.

In 2013 a double bombing near the finish line killed three people and injured at least 264 in what was one of the highest-profile attacks on U.S. soil since 9/11.

Related News:

VnExpress Marathon 2019

VnExpress Marathon wins kudos from foreign participants

VnExpress Marathon wins kudos from foreign participants

VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins

VnExpress Marathon ends in big wins and grins

Quy Nhon: a less traveled beach destination in Vietnam

Quy Nhon: a less traveled beach destination in Vietnam

See more
Tags: Boston Marathon Le Quang Hoa Pham Thi Hong Le Vietnam VnExpress Marathon athletes sports
 
Read more
Vietnam finishes first in regional online video game tourney

Vietnam finishes first in regional online video game tourney

First Vietnamese runner finishes 246 km ultramarathon race

First Vietnamese runner finishes 246 km ultramarathon race

Cycling legend keen to ride 'above the clouds' again after Vietnam Gran Fondo

Cycling legend keen to ride 'above the clouds' again after Vietnam Gran Fondo

Two Vietnamese runners qualify for Boston Marathon

Two Vietnamese runners qualify for Boston Marathon

Formula One stars all geared up for Vietnam Grand Prix 2020

Formula One stars all geared up for Vietnam Grand Prix 2020

Vietnam Mountain Marathon features 4,000 athletes

Vietnam Mountain Marathon features 4,000 athletes

1,000 cyclists to compete in Vietnam's only recognized international race

1,000 cyclists to compete in Vietnam's only recognized international race

 
go to top