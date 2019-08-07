VnExpress International
Thousands to run in annual Da Nang marathon

By Hoang Nguyen   August 7, 2019 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
The runners at Da Nang International Marathon 2018. Photo courtesy of Da Nang International Marathon.

Over 9,000 runners have registered to participate in the Da Nang International Marathon to be run on August 11.

The seventh annual race will feature 2,404 foreign runners from 67 countries and territories like Belgium, China, Egypt, Japan, South Korea, Thailand.

There will be five categories: full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km), 10km, 5km, and the Ronny Dash (1km) for kids and families.

The race will start at Bien Dong Park early in the morning and take the runners along the coast and over some famous bridges.

An environmental cleanup will be part of the event with over 1,000 volunteers cleaning the race route and local beaches.

The Da Nang International Marathon is considered one of the biggest in Asia, and attracts runners from around the world.

