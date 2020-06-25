Swimmers break slew of records at national junior championships

Swimmers at the national junior swimming competition in Ha Long in the northern Quang Ninh Province, June 15, 2020. Photo by Quang Ninh Newspaper.

The highlight was Vo Thi My Tien breaking the record in the 400m freestyle for girls in the 14-15 age group that had stood for almost a decade. The swimmer from the southern Long An Province achieved a time of 5 minutes 0.6 seconds, almost a second faster than the previous record of 5 minutes and 1.45 seconds set by star swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien in 2011.

Pham Thi Van, from the north central Thanh Hoa Province, who won six gold medals in the girls 14-15 age group, broke records in the 50m butterfly (27.85 seconds, breaking the earlier record of 28.83 seconds) and 50m backstroke (30.06 seconds, 30.67 seconds).

In the 14-15 boys’ category, Ho Nguyen Duy Khoa won the 50m butterfly in 56.01 seconds, breaking the record set by SEA Games gold medalist Tran Hung Nguyen (57.38 seconds).

Tran Hung Nguyen won his first SEA Games gold in December 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duong.

Nguyen himself broke a record in the 50m freestyle with a time of 24.04 seconds. The earlier record of 24.16 was jointly held by Hoang Quy Phuoc (2011) and Ngo Dinh Chuyen in (2019).

In the same age group, Nguyen Huu Kim Son broke his own record of 4 minutes and 22.12 seconds by finishing in 4 minutes and 21.76 seconds.

The competition was held between June 15 and 23, and the results showed Vietnam’s swimming stocks seem to be bulging at the moment.