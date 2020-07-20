VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Shuttlecock kicking fails to make SEA Games 31 cut

By Dang Khoa   July 20, 2020 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Shuttlecock kicking fails to make SEA Games 31 cut
Vietnam (in blue) beat China to take men’s doubles title at the ninth World Shuttlecock Championship in Hong Kong in 2017. Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Shuttlecock Association.

Host nation Vietnam will not feature shuttlecock kicking among the 36 disciplines at 2021 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) as earlier planned.

Tran Duc Phan, Deputy Head of the Sports and Physical Training Department, told local media the revised decision came as Vietnam aims to hold a fairer SEA Games, a biennial sport tournament between Southeast Asian nations.

Vietnam earlier planned to add three of its strong sports to the event next year, but it eventually decided to add just two, diving and martial art vovinam.

Shuttlecock kicking has been a gold winner for Vietnam at many global tournaments. It won two gold medals at the August 2019 world championships in France, successfully defending its title on 10 consecutive occasions.

E-sports, which made its debut at 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, has also been excluded from the list. No reason has been given.

The official list of 36 disciplines at 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi are: athletics, aquatics, archery, badminton, basketball, billiards, bodybuilding, boxing, canoeing/kayaking, chess, cycling, dancesport, diving, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, karate, kickboxing, kurash, judo, muay thai, pencak silat, petanque, rowing, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, vovinam, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

Vietnam will be hosting the SEA Games for the second time since 2003.

SEA Games 31 is expected to attract nearly 20,000 participants, including about 7,000 athletes, from 11 countries across the region.

At last year’s games, Vietnam finished second in the medals tally with 288, including 98 golds.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

SEA Games 31

2021 SEA Games

Vietnamese athletes

sports

shuttlecock kicking

 

Read more

Thousands ‘run with the sea and sun’ at VnExpress Marathon

Thousands ‘run with the sea and sun’ at VnExpress Marathon

VnExpress Marathon in Hue offers ticket discount

VnExpress Marathon in Hue offers ticket discount

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon announces official schedule

VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon announces official schedule

Vietnamese gamers set two records in shooting tournament

Vietnamese gamers set two records in shooting tournament

More and more Hanoians say can do Kendo

More and more Hanoians say can do Kendo

Vietnam's top cueist to vie in virtual carom tournament

Vietnam's top cueist to vie in virtual carom tournament

Vietnam’s F1 debut may happen in November

Vietnam’s F1 debut may happen in November

Vietnam basketball league postponed to year end

Vietnam basketball league postponed to year end

 
go to top