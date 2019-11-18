Second VnExpress Marathon of 2020 opens registrations

Truong Tien Bridge (front) in Thua Thien-Hue Province will be part of the VnExpress Marathon Hue 2020 route on April 5, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Trung Thanh.

The marathon will have the same four distances - five kilometers, 10 kilometers, 21 kilometers (half marathon) and 42 kilometers – and the same registration fees as its cousin, VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon 2020. Registration for the Quy Nhon event will remain open until December 10.

The race in Hue will be held on April 5. Hue was the seat of Vietnam's last royal rulers, the Nguyen Dynasty, who reigned from 1802 to 1945.

Runners can register from now until December 2 to get the Super Early Birds price of VND250,000-750,000 ($10.81-32.42), based on the distance.

Distance Super Early Bird (Nov 18-Dec 2) Early Bird (Dec 3-Jan 3 2020) Regular (Jan 4-Feb 18, 2020) Late (Feb 19-Mar 5, 2020) 05 Km VND250,000 VND300,000 VND400,000 VND500,000 10 Km VND500,000 VND650,000 VND800,000 VND1,000,000 21 Km VND600,000 VND750,000 VND950,000 VND1,200,000 42 Km VND750,000 VND900,000 VND1,100,000 VND1,300,000

Athletes and businesses can take advantage of group discount rates and get 25 percent off for a group of over 100 runners, followed by 20 percent for groups of 50-100 people, 15 percent for groups of 30-49 and 10 percent for groups of 10-29.

VnExpress Marathon Hue 2020 will be the biggest such event to be held in Hue and will take place alongside Festival Hue, a biennial celebration where a wide range of cultural events, games, and performances are held over the course of a week.

Event organizers, VnExpress and authorities of Thua Thien-Hue Province, said runners will race alongside the Perfume River, cross the Truong Tien Bridge and pass the Hue High School for the Gifted, the second oldest high school in Vietnam, and part of the Imperial City.

The Hue event will happen two months ahead of the VnExpress Marathon Quy Nhon, the second edition of which is set for June 7, 2020.

Around 5,000 runners, 30 percent of them foreigners, are expected to participate in the Hue run.

Register for the event here.