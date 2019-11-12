VnExpress International
Early bird registration opens for VnExpress Marathon 2020

By An Binh   November 12, 2019 | 02:28 pm GMT+7
Runners at VnExpress Marathon in Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh Province, June 9, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

Runners can now become a Super Early Bird at the VnExpress Marathon 2020 (VM 2020), which returns to Quy Nhon next June.

According to event organizers, VM 2020 will have the same four distances - five kilometers, 10 kilometers, 21 kilometers (half marathon) and 42 kilometers - at the same registration fees as the first edition.

The run will take place on June 9 in beach town Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh Province in central Vietnam.

Runners can register from now until December 10 to get the Super Early Birds price of VND250,000-750,000 ($11-32) based on the distance.

Distance

Super Early Bird

(Nov 12-Dec 10)

Early Bird

(Nov 12-Jan 7 2020)

Regular

(Jan 8-March31 2020)

Late

(April 1-May 5 2020)
05 Km VND250,000 VND300,000 VND400,000 VND500,000
10 Km VND500,000 VND650,000 VND800,000 VND1,000,000
21 Km VND600,000 VND750,000 VND950,000 VND1,200,000
42 Km VND750,000 VND900,000 VND1,100,000 VND1,300,000

Organizers also said groups of athletes and businesses can take advantage of the reduced rates.

They can get up to 25 percent off, the highest discount rate, for a group of over 100 runners, followed by 20 percent for groups of 50-100 people, 15 percent for groups of 30-49 and 10 percent for groups of 10-29.

VM 2020 will have some changes in its running route and starting point to offer new experiences to participants.

Runners will also have the chance to win various prizes, including running shoes and travel vouchers from event sponsors via raffle drawings. 

VM 2020 is an annual charity run. 10 percent of the ticket sales proceeds go to VnExpress’s Hope Foundation, which works to improve learning facilities for disadvantaged students in Vietnam’s remote provinces.

The first VnExpress Marathon, held last June, attracted around 5,000 runners, including 100 foreigners.

The marathon’s goal is also to spread sportsmanship and strengthen the sense of community.

Register for the race at https://vm.vnexpress.net

