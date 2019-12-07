SEA Games: Vietnam win first athletics gold

Vietnamese runners win a gold medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event in the SEA Games in the Philippines, December 7, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Duong.

Nguyen Thi Hang, Tran Nhat Hoang, Quach Thi Lan and Tran Dinh Son won the 4x400 m mixed relay with a time of 3 minutes and 19.5 seconds, the first gold in athletics for Vietnam this SEA Games. Le Tu Chinh won a silver medal in the 200m for women at 23.45 seconds, and Nguyen Van Lai won a bronze medal in the 10,000m for men, finishing in 30 minutes and 29.73 seconds.

In swimming, Nguyen Thi Anh Vien won two gold medals in the 100 m backstroke and 400 m freestyle for women with respective times of 1 minute, 2.97 seconds and 4 minutes, 13.2 seconds. Hoang Quy Phuoc won a bronze medal in the 200 m freestyle for men at 1 minute and 48.59 seconds, and Le Nguyen Paul won a bronze medal in 50 m backstroke for men at 25.73 seconds.

In canoeing, Truong Thi Phuong won a gold medal in the singles 200 m for women at 54.48 seconds. Duong Anh Duc won a bronze medal in the singles 200 m for men. Nguyen Quoc Toan and Phan Ngoc Sang won a bronze medal in the men’s double event.

In table tennis, Nguyen Anh Tu and Doan Ba Tuan Anh won gold in the men’s doubles event against Singapore.

In judo, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Nguyen Ngoc Diem Phuong, Ho Thi Nhu Van, Nguyen Thi Dieu Tien and Ha Thi Nga won gold in the women’s team event against Indonesia. Phan Vu Nam, Nguyen Tan Cong, Bui Thien Hoang, Le Khac Nhan and Nguyen Chau Hoang Lan got a silver in the men’s team event, conceding gold to Thailand.

In taekwondo, Tran Ho Duy, Chau Tuyet Van, Nguyen Thi Le Kim, Hua Van Huy and Nguyen Ngoc Minh Hy won gold in the freestyle poomsae mixed team event. Nguyen Thi Mong Quynh won another gold in the freestyle poomsae individual event for women, while Le Tran Kim Uyen took the bronze. Nguyen Ngoc Minh Hy got the silver in the freestyle poomsae individual event for men.

Dinh Thi Hao and Ta Thanh Huyen won a rowing silver in the women’s lightweight double sculls event in 7 minutes and 27.65 seconds. Le Mau Truong and Phan Manh Linh won a bronze medal in the men’s pair event with a time of 7 minutes and 6.87 seconds.

Hoang Xuan Vinh won a silver and Tran Quoc Cuong got the bronze in the men’s air pistol 10 m event.

In karate, Nguyen Thi Phuong won a silver in the women’s kata event, while Dinh Thi Huong emulated her in the women’s kumite 50 kg category.

Nguyen Thi Trang got a fencing bronze medal in the women’s épée contest.

Vietnam now has 46 gold medals, placing it in third behind the Philippines with 89 and Indonesia with 50.