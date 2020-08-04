Young Vietnamese tennis champ serves up storm at US tournament

The 14-year-old beat American Anaiah Smith in the U14 women’s singles final after only two sets, winning both 6-0. Nhi dominated the game with her power, stamina and determination, giving her opponent no chance to score.

Unseeded Nhi enjoyed consecutive triumphs, including against the U.S.'s first seeded Ellyse Torano before claiming victory in the final. Her performance stunned spectators, with no opponent capable of scoring against her in four matches.

"As a Vietnamese, I feel happy to win a tournament in the U.S.," Nhi told the media.

Sophia Huynh Tran Ngoc Nhi (R) holds her trophy at the Sleep Houston Summer Junior & Adult Open tournament in the U.S., August 3, 2020. Photo courtesy of Sophia Huynh Tran Ngoc Nhi.

The annual Sleep Houston Summer Junior and Adult Open is hosted by the United States Tennis Association in Houston, Texas.

Besides her latest U.S. success, Nhi was crowned tournament champion in San Diego, California in 2019. Earlier this year, she won the U14 national tennis championships, securing a place in Vietnam's youth squad for Junior Fed Cup 2020, hosted in Indonesia in February.