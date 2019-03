The federation (IWF) said Wednesday that Trinh Van Vinh, 24, has tested positive for doping. His urine had exogenous testosterone, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

At the Asian Games 2018, where Vinh won a silver medal in the 61 kilogram category, urine samples tested negative for doping. But three months later, when Vinh was participating in the National Games in November, he failed tests carried by IWF experts.

He now faces a $5,000 fine and an eight year ban from any type of weightlifting tournament and competition.

Vinh is perhaps the most renowned weightlifting athlete in Vietnam. He won one gold medal at the Asia Weightlifting Championships in 2016 and two silver in 2017. At the SEA Games 29 in 2017, Vinh won a gold medal in the 62 kilogram category with a games record.

Also in 2017, he reached the zenith of his career by winning gold at the World Weightlifting Championship, lifting a total weight of 136 kilograms.

Another weightlifting athlete, Hoang Anh Tuan, copped a two-year ban after failing a doping test at the 2016 Asian Games.