Foreign dribblers to benefit from Vietnam pro basketball league revamp

Saigon Heat (in red) and Hochiminh City Wings during a VBA game in the 2019 season. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Basketball Association.

The new Vietnam Basketball Association rules will allow each team to sign two foreign players and one of Vietnamese origin per season, with contracts valid for 14 days.

Signees will only be allowed to play a maximum three games for the entire season for one team. Only when their contracts expire can they switch squads ahead of the next season.

Heritage players have to be selected via VBA Draft 2020 or registered on the pre-season pending list.

Previously, the league's organizer only allowed each team to use one Vietnamese-origin or foreign player for the season.

The limit of foreign and Vietnamese-origin players is hoped to encourage teams to sign more young, domestic players to develop the national basketball team.

VBA 2020 will take place from May 30 to September 18 with the participation of seven teams, Hanoi Buffaloes, Thang Long Warriors, Saigon Heat, Cantho Catfish, Hochiminh City Wings, Danang Dragons and debutant Nha Trang Dolphins.

Last year, Saigon Heat won the league title by beating Cantho Catfish.