Sports

National tournament to select e-sports contestants for SEA Games 30

By Hoang Nguyen   August 4, 2019 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese players win the Arena of Valor World Championship in Ho Chi Minh City, July 2019. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

National broadcaster VTV will organize a competition to select contestants for e-sports, which will make its debut at SEA Games 30 this November.

Vietnam’s e-sports scene has grown strongly in recent times and its top players will be keen on competing for gold at the regional tournament in the Philippines.

VTV Live and several partners will organize the tournament in four games: Dota 2, Hearthstone, StarCraft II and Tekken.

The qualification rounds will be played online to choose the best players and teams to compete in the final round in Hanoi on August 23 and 24.

Another sport that Vietnam will compete in at the SEA Games 30, Arena of Valor (AOV), will have its own selection process. Four top teams of the national AOV competition, which will conclude on October 12, will represent Vietnam at the SEA Games 30.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is also a game that Vietnam has registered to compete at the SEA Games this year. It will send the champion of 360mobi Championship Series tournament.

SEA Games 30 will be the first edition to feature e-sports, with six games: Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Tekken, StarCraft II and Hearthstone.

Vietnam’s Team Flash won the Arena of Valor World Championship that was held last month in Ho Chi Minh City.

Tags: SEA Games 30 e-sports selection tournament Hanoi Vietnam games
 
