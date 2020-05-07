National football events to resume late May

Vietnam Professional Football JSC (VPF) announced National Cup qualifiers will kick off May 24, a week later than previously planned, and expects the tournament would enter quarter-final rounds at the end of the month.

The company has not make the final decision for the returning of V. League 1, which only had two rounds, both played without spectators, and still has 24 games left.

After the first two rounds in March, Ho Chi Minh City FC leads with six points. Saigon, Hoang Anh Gia Lai, Viettel, Hai Phong and Song Lam Nghe An share second place with four points each.

VPF recommended clubs take initiative to prepare players for forthcoming fixtures under guidance of competent authorities.

V. League is under further pressure to finish to allow the national team time to prepare for AFF Cup and World Cup 2022 qualifiers later this year.

All 14 V-League teams, including last year’s champions Hanoi FC and runners-up HCMC FC, have resumed training.

Another sports event, the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament, has been scheduled for Vinh in the north central Nghe An Province, on May 19. The race features a total 18 tracks traversing different southern provinces, towns and cities across 2,183 kilometers.

The annual competition was initially scheduled to take place between April 5-30 to mark the National Reunification holiday, but was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The tournament has operated for 31 years and is well established as the largest cycling event in Vietnam.