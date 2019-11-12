HCMC International Marathon 2019 lures record registrations

Runners at the HCMC International Marathon 2018. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

Registration for the December 8-12 race will remain opened until Sunday.

The charity run will start from the Saigon Zoo in District 1, make its way past various landmarks before finishing at the Thu Thiem Urban Area in District 2.

Participants can choose from three different distances: 42 kilometers, 21 kilometers and 10 kilometers. Kids aged between 5 and 14 can register for the 5 km run.

For every kilometer the athletes run, the organizers will contribute VND10,000 ($0.43) to the city’s Poor People Charity Fund and to the Sports Sponsorship Fund.

The HCMC International Marathon has been held as an annual event since 2013.

Last year, it attracted 8,500 runners.

Of the sum raised, organizers contributed VND900 million to the two above-mentioned funds, and gave VND70 million to the Newborns Vietnam Fund, which seeks to prevent neonatal mortality and promote neonatal care.