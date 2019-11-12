VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

HCMC International Marathon 2019 lures record registrations

By Minh Minh   November 12, 2019 | 08:57 pm GMT+7
HCMC International Marathon 2019 lures record registrations
Runners at the HCMC International Marathon 2018. Photo by Vietnam News Agency.

The 2019 HCMC International Marathon has attracted up to 13,000 registered participants by Tuesday, the highest number ever.

Registration for the December 8-12 race will remain opened until Sunday.

The charity run will start from the Saigon Zoo in District 1, make its way past various landmarks before finishing at the Thu Thiem Urban Area in District 2.

Participants can choose from three different distances: 42 kilometers, 21 kilometers and 10 kilometers. Kids aged between 5 and 14 can register for the 5 km run.

For every kilometer the athletes run, the organizers will contribute VND10,000 ($0.43) to the city’s Poor People Charity Fund and to the Sports Sponsorship Fund.

The HCMC International Marathon has been held as an annual event since 2013.

Last year, it attracted 8,500 runners.

Of the sum raised, organizers contributed VND900 million to the two above-mentioned funds, and gave VND70 million to the Newborns Vietnam Fund, which seeks to prevent neonatal mortality and promote neonatal care.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam HCMC International Marathon Vietnam marathon HCMC marathon running in Vietnam exercises
 
Read more
Early bird registration opens for VnExpress Marathon 2020

Early bird registration opens for VnExpress Marathon 2020

Belgian ends Vietnamese hopes in Carom Billiards 3-Cushion World Cup

Belgian ends Vietnamese hopes in Carom Billiards 3-Cushion World Cup

Vietnamese GM finishes fourth at world rapid chess contest

Vietnamese GM finishes fourth at world rapid chess contest

Martial arts ONE Championship returns to HCMC early next year

Martial arts ONE Championship returns to HCMC early next year

Vietnamese boxers win WBO youth title

Vietnamese boxers win WBO youth title

Master ensures small town punches above its weight in basketball

Master ensures small town punches above its weight in basketball

Vietnamese gamer wins Southeast Asian tourney

Vietnamese gamer wins Southeast Asian tourney

 
go to top