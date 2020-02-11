Hanoi restricts autos on two streets for F1 race

Construction work at one of the 23 turns of Hanoi F1 racetrack that links with Le Duc Tho Street in Nam Tu Liem District. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Trucks with a loading capacity of 500 kilos or more, all taxis, buses plying within the city and on long distance routes, as well as autos of over nine seats are banned from entering Le Duc Tho and Le Quang Dao streets in Nam Tu Liem District.

A board announcing the ban was set up Monday on either ends of the streets as also barriers manned by guards to enforce it until March 26. Then there will be a total ban for arrangements to be set up for Hanoi to host the nation's very first F1 Grand Prix starting April 5.

Only cars under nine seats, motorbikes, and bicycles are allowed on the two streets now. The ban on bigger, heavier vehicles seeks to ensure that the racetrack's quality will be at its best for the race.

Vehicles of high loading capacity and those of unstable quality, that could cause them to leak oil, can affect the structure and the surface of the racetrack, the municipal Department of Transport said in a statement.

The two streets are part of the 5.607 km circuit that has been under construction in March last year and is expected to be completed by March this year.

Public routes chosen for the racetrack have been remodeled to meet International Automobile Federation (FIA) standards, with the second common track fitted with an asphalt layer eight centimeters thick.

Two detours have been recommended for vehicles banned from Le Duc Tho and Le Quang Dao.

The track in Hanoi is the second F1 venue with 23 turns after Singapore’s Marina Bay Street circuit, and will be the fourth to combine both a track and city streets for an F1 race, after Monaco, Singapore and Azerbaijan.

The F1 race will be the highlight of a seven-day extravaganza featuring parades, showcasing of race cars and other events.