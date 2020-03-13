VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Sports

Hanoi F1 race canceled as Covid-19 races ahead

By Xuan Binh   March 13, 2020 | 09:06 pm GMT+7
Hanoi F1 race canceled as Covid-19 races ahead
The F1 race in Hanoi is canceled due to Covid-19 fear. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

Organizers of Vietnam’s first ever F1 race have canceled the event as the Covid-19 epidemic shows no signs of abating.

"The decision was made after many meetings and discussions between the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the Hanoi’s People Committee, Vietnam Motor Association and Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC). The related parties will choose another suitable time to ensure the event's safety," VGPC stated.

After the F1 race in Australia was canceled Friday, the third one in Vietnam has followed suit for the same reason. A McLaren team member tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday, pushing the entire team into quarantine for two weeks.

The F1 Grand Prix race in Vietnam initially set to happen from April 3 to 5 in My Dinh area, Hanoi. This is the very first time that Vietnam host an F1 race. The fourth F1 Grand Prix, scheduled for two weeks after the event in Vietnam, was also canceled on February 12.

Vietnam has recorded 31 new infections over the past week, according to the Health Ministry, after going 22 days with no new infections. Previously, all 16 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 127 countries and territories, killing nearly 5,00 people.

Related News:
Tags: Hanoi F1 Covid-19 coronavirus racing postpone
 
Read more
Vietnam's world top 7 cueist advances to McCreery champs in US

Vietnam's world top 7 cueist advances to McCreery champs in US

The man who rewrote Vietnamese boxing history

The man who rewrote Vietnamese boxing history

Duong caps Olympic qualification with bronze medal

Duong caps Olympic qualification with bronze medal

Vietnamese boxer wins ticket to Olympics

Vietnamese boxer wins ticket to Olympics

Thai cyclist scoops Binh Duong cup

Thai cyclist scoops Binh Duong cup

Vietnam delays volleyball tournament as coronavirus spreads

Vietnam delays volleyball tournament as coronavirus spreads

Mekong ox race vies for international branding

Mekong ox race vies for international branding

Covid-19 quarantine rules may prevent Vietnam Grand Prix from happening

Covid-19 quarantine rules may prevent Vietnam Grand Prix from happening

 
go to top