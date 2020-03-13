Hanoi F1 race canceled as Covid-19 races ahead

The F1 race in Hanoi is canceled due to Covid-19 fear. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh.

"The decision was made after many meetings and discussions between the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the Hanoi’s People Committee, Vietnam Motor Association and Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC). The related parties will choose another suitable time to ensure the event's safety," VGPC stated.

After the F1 race in Australia was canceled Friday, the third one in Vietnam has followed suit for the same reason. A McLaren team member tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday, pushing the entire team into quarantine for two weeks.

The F1 Grand Prix race in Vietnam initially set to happen from April 3 to 5 in My Dinh area, Hanoi. This is the very first time that Vietnam host an F1 race. The fourth F1 Grand Prix, scheduled for two weeks after the event in Vietnam, was also canceled on February 12.

Vietnam has recorded 31 new infections over the past week, according to the Health Ministry, after going 22 days with no new infections. Previously, all 16 Covid-19 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 127 countries and territories, killing nearly 5,00 people.