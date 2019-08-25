VnExpress International
Football

Vietnamese women advance to AFF Cup final

By Lam Thoa   August 25, 2019 | 09:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam women's national football team celebrate the winning goal. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Vietnam overcame an initial setback to beat Philippines 2-1 in the semifinal of Women’s AFF Cup Sunday.

Despite conceding an own goal by Tran Thi Hong Nhung in the 35th minute, and almost giving away another from a long shot just four minutes later, the Vietnamese women stayed calm and stuck to their tactics.

After the long shot was saved by goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh, the Philippines continued to seek their second goal, opening up some counter attacking spaces. In the 41st minute, Thai Thi Thao essayed a long pass to Pham Hai Yen, who passed the ball on to Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, who made an assist for Huynh Nhu to level the score.

In the second half, Vietnam improved their off-ball movement, which caused Philippines trouble in pressing ahead. In the 50th minute, Huynh Nhu had a chance to score again, but she passed to Yen, whose shot lacked power.

Eight minutes later, Vietnam scored the second goal from a beautiful curler from Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung that beat a valiant attempt from Philippines custodian Krisstiane Besa.

After conceding the second goal, Philippines pushed their formation forward to find the equalizer, by crossing repeatedly into the box, hoping that their tallest player Quinley Quezada can get a header, but the Vietnamese defenders stayed focused and cleared most of the crosses. The team also slowed down the tempo of the game to unsettle the opponents.

On August 27, Vietnam will play the winner of the remaining semifinal between Thailand and Myanmar.

