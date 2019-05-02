Vietnamese team remains in contention for AFC Cup knockout with big win

Becamex Binh Duong (R) play Persija Jakarta on home ground on May 1, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Khoa

In Go Dau Stadium in the southern Binh Duong Province, Persija Jakarta, despite playing away from home, started the better team and dominated possession in the beginning. But Becamex Binh Duong remained calm and attacked fluently on the break.

Striker Nguyen Anh Duc and midfielder To Van Vu scored in the first half to give the Vietnamese team a 2-0 lead. Substitute striker Wander Luiz scored in the 51st minute to make it 3-0.

After this the Vietnamese club decided to shut shop and slowed down the game. Capitalizing on this, the visitors reduced the gap in the 71th minute through a goal by striker Bruno Matos.

Neither team could add their tally after that.

This victory kept Becamex in second place in Group G with 10 points behind Filipino Ceres–Negros, who have 15 points.

The two teams will play their final match on May 15. The top team in each group will go through to the semifinals. Becamex can hopefully go through as the best second-placed team.

The other Vietnamese club in the competition, the reigning V-League champions, Hanoi FC, also scored a thumping win yesterday, beating Cambodia’s NagaWorld FC 5-1 away.

They too are in second place, but can finish top of group F if they beat Singapore’s Tampines Rovers on May 15.