Vietnamese striker to play for topflight Belgian club

He recently ended his contract early with South Korean club Incheon United, where he was on loan from Vietnamese club Hoang Anh Gia Lai. He played eight games in four months without scoring once.

The news of his move to Belgium was first reported by Japanese sports publication Sponichi Annex last Sunday, and a source later confirmed to VnExpress that he would sign the possible one-year contract in Ho Chi Minh City in the next few days.

Phuong has been a key player for the national team in major tournaments, including the 2018 Asian Games, in which they finished fourth, and the ASEAN Football Federation Championship 2018, which they won.

Sint-Truiden Club, founded in 1924, were bought by Japanese company DMM.com in 2017. In 2018-19 Sint-Truiden recruited five Japanese players: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Wataru Endo, Takahiro Sekine Kosuke Kinoshita, Daichi Kamada, and goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt.

They now play in the topflight Jupiler Pro League. Last season, they finished seventh in the 16-team league with 47 points from 30 games. They missed two points to enter the top 6 teams for the play-off round of the championship.