Vietnamese striker’s goal voted most acrobatic in AFC Cup history

Nguyen Van Quyet enjoyed his most successful season with Hanoi FC in 2019 with domestic double and getting into AFC Cup inter-zone finals. Photo courtesy of Hanoi FC.

The voting began on June 18 and lasted one week, with Quyet's goal getting 51 percent of the votes (33,993 out of 66,654).

The Hanoi FC captain scored it in a match against Philippine club Ceres Negros in February 2017. Hanoi were down by a goal when the striker helped level with a powerful goal with his left foot. The match ended 1-1.

"With two defenders in front of him, Van Quyet took one touch with his outstretched right foot then took flight to fire a left-footed scissor kick past goalkeeper Roland Muller before reeling off in celebration," AFC described the goal.

Coming second with 46 percent of the votes was Malaysian forward Safee Sali’s goal in 2015, when he was playing for Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta’zim, the champions that year.

Nguyen Van Quyet wins the vote for the best acrobatic goals of AFC Cup. Photo courtesy of Asian Football Confederation.

Last year was Quyet’s most successful year with Hanoi FC when it won the V. League 1 title and National Cup. The team nearly completed a treble when it entered the East Asia inter-zone finals but lost against North Korean side April 25.

The 2020 AFC Cup is expected to resume in September after a lengthy delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic since February. The remaining games of the group stage will be held on September 23, 26 and 29, followed by the knockouts October 20-21 and November 4 . HCMC FC and Than Quang Ninh are representing Vietnam at the AFC Cup this year.