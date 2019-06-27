VnExpress International
Vietnamese midfielder to join V. League after leaving Thai club

By Duc Dong, Nguyen My   June 27, 2019 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Luong Xuan Truong has left Buriram United after five months. Photo by VnExpress.

Luong Xuan Truong has ended his contract with Thailand's Buriram United and will play V. League matches at home.

GOAL Thailand broke the news of the contract termination on Wednesday evening, saying that with the signing of Philippine midfielder Kevin Ingreso, Truong was no longer a part of the club’s plan. Thai League rules stipulate that each club can only have three Southeast Asian players, so Ingreso is being seen as Truong’s replacement.

Truong joined Buriram United in February on loan from Hoang Anh Gia Lai for a one-year contract after the 2019 Asian Cup, but had spent much of his time playing the waiting game. He only played nine matches in the span of four months, during which he registered one assist and one goal for the Thai club. His goal was voted the best goal of May in the Thai League.

Vietnamese club Hoang Anh Gia Lai confirmed the news to VnExpress. "Luong Xuan Truong has officially parted ways with Buriram United after nearly five months. We want to have the Xuan Truong - Tuan Anh duo in midfield, so we will take Xuan Truong back to the V. League," said Hoang Anh Gia Lai manager Nguyen Tan Anh.

Luong Xuan Truong and Nguyen Tuan Anh both graduated from the Hoang Anh Gia Lai Arsenal JMG Academy in 2016. The two are close friends and often formed dynamic midfield partnership at Vietnam U-19 and Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

The midfielder is not the first player to bid farewell to a foreign club recently. His Hoang Anh Gia Lai teammate Nguyen Cong Phuong has also left South Korean club Incheon United after a unimpressive run and is believed to be on his way to France for a Ligue 2 club trial.

Truong returned to Hanoi on Wednesday to join his teammates in preparation for the second half of the V. League season.

Tags: Vietnam football Luong Xuan Truong Buriram United V. League Thai League Hoang Anh Gia Lai
 
