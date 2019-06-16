Vietnamese midfielder scores best goal in May in Thai League

Luong Xuan Truong (C) jumps in the air to celebrate his first goal for Buriram United. Photo courtesy of Thailand's Bu

His goal off a free kick against Nakhon Ratchasima on May 11 received the largest number of votes from Thai football fans as the 24-year-old midfielder beat four Thai players to the Goal of the Month award.

The polling was done on the league’s Facebook page on June 11-13, with only those accessing from Thailand being allowed to vote.

The organizers did not announce the number of votes. Truong joined Buriram on loan in February this year.

The team went to score another goal to win 2-0 but it was Truong who made headlines in Thai newspapers.

Truong has been a regular in Vietnamese teams from youth to senior levels. He played at the AFC U23 Championship, Asian Games, the AFF Cup that Vietnam won, and the 2019 Asian Cup.

Watch Luong Xuan Truong's free kick to score for Buriram United in the video posted by the Thai League.