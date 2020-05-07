Vietnamese midfielder among best left-footed players in AFC Cup

Nguyen Quang Hai takes a free kick during the AFC Cup match with Altyn Asyr in Hanoi, August 20, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

In the successful run by Hanoi FC at the AFC Cup 2019, where the team reached the interzone finals, Hai was a key player in the starting line up.

Using his great dribbling skills and clever off-ball movement, Hai always causes trouble for the opponent’s defense.

But the factor that made Hai lethal is his left foot. He has used it to make thundering strikes, including some beautiful free kicks that have found the net.

At the AFC Cup 2019, Hai recreated his iconic "rainbow" free kick in the game with Turkmen club Altyn Asyr.

The four other names also on the list are: midfielder Musa Al-Taamari (Jordan); winger Safawi Rasid (Malaysia); forward Altymyrat Annadurdyyew (Turkmenistan); and midfielder Ahmad Zreik (Lebanon).

A key player in Vietnam’s national football team under coach Park Hang-seo, Hai has won widespread acclaim for outstanding performances in major tournaments, including a string of impressive displays at the 2018 AFF Cup and 2019 Asian Cup.

At the moment, Hai is still waiting for play time as the V. League 1 tournament might be postponed until June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, he joined other famous Asian football personalities in AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign against the pandemic. The campaign aims to encourage people to learn and adopt necessary practices to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the Covid-19.

This year, the 2020 AFC Cup, with Vietnamese clubs HCMC FC and Than Quang Ninh still in the fray, has been postponed indefinitely. AFC has said that it will closely monitor the situation of the pandemic before deciding when to resume the tournament.