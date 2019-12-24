VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Quang Hai's free kick in blizzard voted most iconic goal in AFC U23 Championship history

By Hoang Nguyen   December 24, 2019 | 11:20 am GMT+7
Quang Hai's free kick in blizzard voted most iconic goal in AFC U23 Championship history
Nguyen Quang Hai (R) reacts scoring for Vietnam from a free kick in the blizzard-hit final of AFC U23 Championship in Changzhou, China, January 27, 2018. Photo by VnExpress.

Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai’s goal in the 2018 AFC U23 Championship final against Uzbekistan has overwhelmingly been voted the best in the event’s history.

In a fan vote for ‘The most iconic goal’ of the AFC U23 Championships, his stunner garnered 1.16 million votes. A distant second was Iranian star Meldi Torabi’s goal with 298,037.

Hai’s masterpiece came against Uzbekistan at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Center in China in a match played in a blizzard.

Vietnam were looking for an equalizer to an early goal that snowy night when the star midfielder stepped up to take a free kick just before the break.

He curled a left footer wickedly into the top left corner to level the scores.

Bàn thắng 'Cầu vồng tuyết' của Quang Hải
 
 

Quang Hai's free kick in blizzard voted most iconic goal in AFC U23 Championship history

But Vietnam had to settle for a silver medal after Uzbekistan scored the winner in the final minute of extra time.

Hai’s goal was later hailed by fans and media, with some dubbing it the "Rainbow in the snow."

The Asian Football Confederation, which is preparing for the next U23 tournament in Thailand next month, picked it in its list of iconic goals.

Vote results for the most iconic goal in the AFC U23 Championships history.

Vote results for the most iconic goal in the AFC U23 Championship's history.
Related News:
Tags: AFC U23 championship Vietnam free kick Nguyen Quang Hai football
 
Read more
Forward Cong Phuong not familiar with style of play in Belgium

Forward Cong Phuong not familiar with style of play in Belgium

Vietnam club giants boot up for 2020 ASEAN Champs

Vietnam club giants boot up for 2020 ASEAN Champs

Olympics playoff in striking distance for Vietnam's female footballers

Olympics playoff in striking distance for Vietnam's female footballers

Dutch team refuses Van Hau release for AFC U23 Championship

Dutch team refuses Van Hau release for AFC U23 Championship

Cong Phuong set to play for HCMC FC after failing to fire in Belgium

Cong Phuong set to play for HCMC FC after failing to fire in Belgium

HAGL rejects La Liga club trial offers to key players

HAGL rejects La Liga club trial offers to key players

Quang Hai turns down Japanese club's offer

Quang Hai turns down Japanese club's offer

Van Hau makes debut for Heerenveen

Van Hau makes debut for Heerenveen

 
go to top