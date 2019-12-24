Quang Hai's free kick in blizzard voted most iconic goal in AFC U23 Championship history

Nguyen Quang Hai (R) reacts scoring for Vietnam from a free kick in the blizzard-hit final of AFC U23 Championship in Changzhou, China, January 27, 2018. Photo by VnExpress.

In a fan vote for ‘The most iconic goal’ of the AFC U23 Championships, his stunner garnered 1.16 million votes. A distant second was Iranian star Meldi Torabi’s goal with 298,037.

Hai’s masterpiece came against Uzbekistan at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Center in China in a match played in a blizzard.

Vietnam were looking for an equalizer to an early goal that snowy night when the star midfielder stepped up to take a free kick just before the break.

He curled a left footer wickedly into the top left corner to level the scores.

Quang Hai's free kick in blizzard voted most iconic goal in AFC U23 Championship history Bàn thắng 'Cầu vồng tuyết' của Quang Hải

But Vietnam had to settle for a silver medal after Uzbekistan scored the winner in the final minute of extra time.

Hai’s goal was later hailed by fans and media, with some dubbing it the "Rainbow in the snow."

The Asian Football Confederation, which is preparing for the next U23 tournament in Thailand next month, picked it in its list of iconic goals.