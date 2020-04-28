Vietnamese media firm buys AFF Cup broadcasting rights

Although the exact amount was not disclosed, AFF Cup screening rights this year is said to be no less than $5 million.

The Vietnamese media firm reserves redistributing rights to broadcast the tournament in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar in both free and paid formats, ranging from ground, cable, satellite, internet, IPTV, mobile, radio, and public viewing.

Third parties that wish to commercially broadcast the tournament at public venues will need permission from Next Media.

Vietnam will play the AFF Cup 2020, scheduled for November 23 - December 31 this year, as the defending champion, having won the title in 2018 by beating Malaysia 3-2 in the final. It was their second AFF Cup title and the first in a decade.

The tournament will feature 10 teams drawn into two groups of five each. That is not to mention Australia who may join the event for the first time.

The 2018 edition saw a record number of 752,945 spectators attending the games, with each team playing two games at home and two away under the new group format.