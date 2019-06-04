Vietnamese goalkeeper to offer inside info on Thai players at King’s Cup

"Many of my teammates at Muangthong United are playing for the Thailand national football team. I know them very well because I have trained and played with them," he told reporters before the start of the tournament in Thailand this week.

"I am very happy to put on the Vietnamese jersey again. I was playing far from home, so I’m very happy to see my teammates again."

Lam joined Muangthong in January for $500,000, becoming one of the most expensive Vietnamese players. But he has not had a good season, conceded 20 goals in 13 games, and his team are currently in 15th place out of 16 teams.

For the King’s Cup, coach Park Hang-seo has called up three goalkeepers, Lam, Tran Nguyen Manh and Nguyen Van Toan.

Lam remains the first choice despite his poor club form though he himself said he would have to be at his best to keep a spot in the starting lineup.

Vietnam play hosts Thailand on June 5 at 7:45 p.m. while India will take on Curaçao at 3:30 p.m. (local time) the same day.

On June 8 the winners of the two matches will meet in the final while the two losers will play in the third-place playoff.

The tournament will be played in the northeastern province of Buriram.