Football

Vietnamese defender apologizes after SEA Games collision

By Pham Duong   December 11, 2019 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Indonesian midfielder Evan Dimas (L) accepts an apology from Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau after their teams wrap up the SEA Games men's football final, December 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Dong Huyen.

Vietnamese defender Doan Van Hau apologized to Indonesian midfielder Evan Dimas after a collision saw the latter leaving the field in the SEA Games men's football final Tuesday.

Hau delivered his apology to a wheelchair bound Dimas following the medal awards Tuesday night, the players finding solace in embrace.

Dimas told Indonesian news agency Antara Hau had already apologized and that he bore no grudge.

Vietnam beat Indonesia 3-0 in the SEA Games men's football final in the Philippines Tuesday, one goal scored by midfielder Do Hung Dung and two by Hau.

At the 21' mark, Hau and Dimas collided and a subsequent ankle injury caused the Indonesian midfielder to miss the rest of the crucial contest.

A tackle between Doan Van Hau (L) and Evan Dimas in the SEA Games mens football final in the Philippines, December 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

