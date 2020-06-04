VnExpress International
Vietnam youth football center nets new technical director

By Hoang Nguyen   June 4, 2020 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
Eric Abrams, the new technical director of Vietnam's youth football promotion fund. Photo courtesy of the Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents.

The Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF) has confirmed Belgian coach Eric Abrams as its new technical director.

Abrams has 26 years of experience in coaching. He spent 10 years developing Belgium’s youth football, managing both U16 and U17 teams, producing sensational stars like Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibault Courtois.

The 63-year-old has long promoted the method and core philosophy of Belgian coaching at all levels. In 2014, Abrams coached the U15 team of Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli to win the Saudi King’s Cup.

He spent a further four years as technical director at Football Federation Australia (FFA) and two years at Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) before joining PVF.

Philippe Troussier, although no longer technical director, will stay on as technical consultant for PVF as well as the coach of Vietnam’s U19 team.

Recently, Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) signed a five-year contract with a new technical director, Japanese coach Yusuke Adachi, replacing German expert Jurgen Gede. Adachi will start work in June.

