Vietnam unveil new football jersey

As usual, the home kit is the traditional red while white will be used for away matches. The goalkeeper’s jersey is in yellow and green.

Vietnam’s new national football jerseys. Photo courtesy of Grand Sport.

Design by Grand Sports, the jerseys have half a large star and the national flag in front and two small stars in the back, representing the two AFF Cup titles the men's team have won in 2008 and 2018.

Two stars at the back represent the two AFF Cup titles the Vietnamese men’s team have won. Photo courtesy of Grand Sport.

There are five lotuses, the national flower, around the national flag on the top left.

Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Thanh Chung, and goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung were the players chosen for the photo shoot.

(From left) Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Thanh Chung and Bui Tien Dung in the promo for the new kit. Photo courtesy of Grand Sport.

The public can buy them for VND745,000 ($32) for size S to XL and VND785,000 ($34) for size XXL.

The team will start wearing the new kit in the AFC U23 Championship match against the UAE on January 10.