Vietnam third at U22 AFF Championship

By Duc Dong   February 26, 2019 | 08:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam scored the only goal against Cambodia on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Football Federation

A 1-0 win against Cambodia saw Vietnam finish third at the U22 AFF Championship on Tuesday.

Vietnam’s starting line in this game was different, with many substitutions. The first half passed with neither team making much of an impression, and Vietnam failed to create any real scoring chance. Their play was marked by inaccurate long shots and missed headers.

Cambodia didn’t fare much better. The hot weather was definitely one of the reasons for the players playing within themselves.

In the second half, Cambodia attacked more and created a few chances between the 47th and 61st minutes, but they couldn’t beat Vietnamese custodian Y Eli Nie.

Vietnam responded with a more attacking game, but no goals were scored. In the 86th minute, after just one minute on the field, Le Xuan Tu headed the ball into the opponents’ goal.

U22 Việt Nam 1-0 U22 Campuchia
 
 

After this tournament, most players will return to their clubs and some will get called up by coach Park Hang-seo to prepare for the AFC U23 Championship qualification tournament that will take place in March.

Earlier in the tournament, Vietnam had topped the group stage with two wins and one draw, but lost 0-1 to Indonesia in the semifinals.

Tags: U22 AFF Vietnam Cambodia football U23 AFC sports
 
