Vietnam moves up in AFC country rankings

Hanoi FC players celebrate their victory against Tampines Rovers at AFC Cup on May 15, 2019. Photo courtesy of Hanoi FC

On Wednesday, Hanoi FC and Becamex Binh Duong FC reached the ASEAN zonal semifinals of AFC Cup 2019, winning their last group matches.

It had been five years since two Vietnamese clubs made into the AFC Cup semifinals. The results also pushed Vietnam up two places in the latest AFC Country Rankings compiled by Footy Rankings, a database website that focuses on Asian football.

Vietnam jumped from rank 21 to 19 with 25,052 points, surpassing Syria and North Korea. In Southeast Asia, they still remain fifth, below Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

On top of the rankings are China (100,000 points), Qatar (98,877 points) and South Korea (92,223 points).

In the latest FIFA rankings, Vietnam moved up one place to rank 98. They are currently 16th in Asia and first in Southeast Asia.

In the AFC Cup semis, Hanoi FC will face Cegres Negros of the Philippines while Becamex Binh Duong FC will clash with Indonesia’s PSM Makassar.

The ASEAN zone champion will proceed to play in the West Asia zone championship for the ultimate title.

The first leg of AFC Cup semifinals will be played June 18-19, and the second leg a week after.