VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam-Iraq friendly scheduled ahead of World Cup qualifier match

By Lam Thoa   February 1, 2020 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam-Iraq friendly scheduled ahead of World Cup qualifier match
Striker Nguyen Cong Phuong (in red) plays in the quarterfinal of the 2018 AFC U23 Championship between Vietnam and Iraq. Photo courtesy of the Asian Football Confederation.

An exhibition game with Iraq on March 26 will help Vietnam prepare for its World Cup 2022 qualifier match against Malaysia.

"The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Iraq Football Association (IFA) have agreed to play the friendly on March 26. However, the venue for the match has not been decided yet because we are waiting to discuss this matter with coach Park Hang-seo," VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said Friday.

The three possible locations for the game are My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Stadium in HCMC, and the Binh Duong Stadium in southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnam last faced Iraq in the quarterfinals of the AFC U23 Championship 2018. They drew 3-3 after extra time and in the penalty shootout, Vietnam won 5-3 to proceed further in the tournament.

The game with Iraq is seen a chance for coach Park to fine tune his tactics and resources before selecting the official 23-men-squad to go to Malaysia on March 31.

Vietnam are currently leading group G of the World Cup 2022 second qualification round with 11 points, followed by Malaysia (nine), Thailand (eight), UAE (six) and Indonesia (zero).

After the Malaysia clash, Vietnam will get to play at home against Indonesia on June 4, and five days later, they will face UAE in their final group G game.

Related News:

2022 World Cup

Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier

Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier

Vietnam's draw against Thailand is half success, says coach

Vietnam's draw against Thailand is half success, says coach

Vietnam, Thailand draw in World Cup qualifiers

Vietnam, Thailand draw in World Cup qualifiers

See more
Tags: friendly Vietnam Iraq football Malaysia World Cup 2022 qualification
 
Read more
HCMC FC knocked out of AFC Champions League

HCMC FC knocked out of AFC Champions League

HCMC FC make AFC Champions League debut

HCMC FC make AFC Champions League debut

Doan Van Hau nominated in two categories for Vietnamese Golden Ball awards

Doan Van Hau nominated in two categories for Vietnamese Golden Ball awards

Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier

Vietnam to miss suspended key defender in World Cup qualifier

AFC U23 Championship: Coach takes responsibility for Vietnam’s early ouster

AFC U23 Championship: Coach takes responsibility for Vietnam’s early ouster

Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

AFC U23 Championship: Vietnam's blank slate reveals several problems

AFC U23 Championship: Vietnam's blank slate reveals several problems

Essentials for Vietnam to survive AFC U23 group stage

Essentials for Vietnam to survive AFC U23 group stage

 
go to top