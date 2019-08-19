VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Football

Vietnam in women’s AFF Cup semifinals early after big win over Indonesia

By Nam Anh   August 19, 2019 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Vietnam in women’s AFF Cup semifinals early after big win over Indonesia
Vietnam (white) play Indonesia 7-0 at the Women AFF Cup in Thailand, August 18, 2019. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Football Federation.

A 7-0 thrashing of Indonesia on Sunday saw Vietnam advance to the AFF Women's Championship semifinals with a game to spare.

Head coach Mai Duc Chung made three changes to the team that had beaten Cambodia 10-0 on Friday.

Against Indonesia, it took Vietnam just 39 seconds to open the scoring. Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy received a pass from the flank and took two shots to put the ball in.

Indonesia have never been a force in women’s football, and Chung’s players easily dominated the game. In the first half they scored five goals with key striker Huynh Nhu getting a hattrick and Pham Hai Yen adding a fifth.

Vietnam slowed down the tempo in the second half. Between the 61st and 63rd minutes Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung scored twice to seal the 7-0 win.

While Vietnam are through to the last four, their last match against Myanmar will decide first place. Myanmar have also beaten Cambodia and Indonesia but have a goal difference of 16 to Vietnam’s 17.

Vietnam only need a draw in the match on August 20 to finish top.

They have set sights on winning the tournament, which is being held in Chonbury, Thailand. They finished third at last year's event, which Thailand won by defeating U20 Australia 3-2 in the final.

Related News:
Tags: women's football Vietnam AFF Cup Indonesia sports football
 
Read more
Vietnamese women target football glory in Thailand

Vietnamese women target football glory in Thailand

Footballer on fringe of national team banned for violent on-pitch behavior

Footballer on fringe of national team banned for violent on-pitch behavior

VAR to be benched in V. League 2019

VAR to be benched in V. League 2019

Vietnamese-American sisters in reckoning for U19 football team

Vietnamese-American sisters in reckoning for U19 football team

Hanoi FC eye AFC Cup glory after qualifying heroics

Hanoi FC eye AFC Cup glory after qualifying heroics

Hanoi advance to AFC Cup interzone semifinals after beating Binh Duong

Hanoi advance to AFC Cup interzone semifinals after beating Binh Duong

Vietnamese fans to get few seats for Thailand clash at World Cup qualifiers

Vietnamese fans to get few seats for Thailand clash at World Cup qualifiers

 
go to top