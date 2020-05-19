Vietnam football scores Japanese tech director

Yusuke Adachi (L) receives a campaign medal from VFF's Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan after his coaching course in 2017. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Football Federation.

"We are working with Yusuke Adachi - both sides have reached consensus," a VFF representative told VnExpress.

"Adachi is able to fulfill two important requirements, which includes focusing on youth football and guiding young coaches in Vietnam," the source said.

Adachi is expected to commence work at VFF by the end of June, when current technical director Jurgen Gede completes his contract.

His mission when taking over will not just be consulting for VFF but also building a plan to develop Vietnamese youth football in the long run.

Adachi, 59, used to play for Japanese club Yomiuri (now known as Tokyo Verdy), one of the most decorated clubs in J. League. As a coach, he led Yokohama FC in J1 League from 2005 to 2006.

After, he served as a FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) trainer. He was appointed Elite Development Coach by Hong Kong Football Association in 2016. Adachi came to Vietnam in 2017 to train coaches like Le Huynh Duc, Nguyen Minh Phuong and Ngo Quang Truong as part of AFC Pro over 26 months.

The Japanese football expert will sign a five-year contract with VFF and will be paid around $20,000 a month. He will stay in accommodation for foreign experts located in Vietnam’s Youth Football Center in Hanoi, just like Gede.

As the current technical director of VFF, German Gede has achieved success with youth football in Vietnam after he and coach Hoang Anh Tuan helped the U20 team qualify for U20 World Cup in 2017. This was the first time in history a Vietnamese football team got to play at a World Cup. However, Gede’s role became less relevant after the arrival of Park Hang-seo as national football team head coach who prefers to use his own South Korean assistants.

Gede has reached an agreement to work for Hanoi FC. After his contract with VFF expires, he will sign a two-year deal with the capital club.