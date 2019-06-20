VnExpress International
Vietnam Football Federation signs training deal with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg

By Hoang Nguyen   June 20, 2019 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Pierre Michael Littbarski (L, 2nd), ambassador of VfL Wolfsburg, pay a visit to the U16 Vietnam football team at the Promotion Fund of Vietnamese Football Talents (PVF) in Hung Yen Province, northern Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Football Federation.

The Vietnam Football Federation signed an MOU involving training with German football club VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

VFF general secretary Le Hoai Anh said at the signing ceremony in Hanoi that the two sides would prioritize comprehensive development programs for both men’s and women’s football, host more friendlies, organize training in Vietnam and Germany, and develop professional youth football.

VfL Wolfsburg will send goalkeeping and fitness coaches to work with Vietnam’s youth teams and collaborate in marketing, fundraising, communications, and other commercial activities.

Pierre Michael Littbarski, a former national star and now the ambassador of VfL Wolfsburg, hailed the partnership and said he strongly believes it would succeed. "In sports that are highly competitive, victory is always the final goal we aim for. Through this cooperation, we will achieve the targets and achieve success together in future."

The agreement lasts until 2021 and can be extended.

VfL Wolfsburg are based in Wolfsburg in Lower Saxony state. They placed sixth in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

In recent times Vietnam has received support from FIFA and AFC as well as top Asian football countries like Japan, South Korea and Qatar. It has signed contracts with German fitness trainers to enhance the physical strength and resilience of Vietnamese footballers. Last year Dominic Palmer, a German expert, was appointed fitness trainer of the national team.

