Vietnam coach: Winning King’s Cup final not priority

Coach Park Hang-seo in a press conference ahead of their King's Cup final with Curacao on June 7, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

"For Vietnam, the real final of this tournament occurred two days ago against Thailand," Park Hang-seo said at the pre-match press conference.

"The two countries have a long rivalry and luckily we got a good result. The King’s Cup is an old tournament and Curacao is a strong team. As the coach, I want the team to play well and win the title if possible."

Nevertheless he stressed that the title is not the ultimate goal for Vietnam.

"We had many injury cases after the game against Thailand. Some players will return immediately after this tournament to their clubs for V. League games.

"Clubs like Becamex Binh Duong and Hanoi FC also have to compete in the AFC Cup. So my duty is to keep them fit, and in their current state I won’t risk playing injured players in the final though I know people want us to win the title."

Curacao are the strongest team in the tournament. They are the highest ranked of four teams at 82nd and their squad is also the most valuable at $21.5 million.

With players from the English Premier League like Leandro Bacuna and Cuco Martina, they easily beat India 3-1 to reach the final.

"We faced teams like Japan, with half their players playing in European leagues. From what I know, Curacao players train at Dutch football academies, and so the team are very good.

"Playing an opponent like that is a challenge and also an opportunity for my players."

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo and Curacao coach Remko Bicentini shake hands in a press conference on June 7, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

In the conference, Curacao coach Remko Bicentini said he is ready for the final. He described Vietnam as an energetic team with good players.

"This is the first time that Curacao compete in King’s Cup so we don’t have experience to face Asian teams, but I believe that the players are well prepared. We will play in our own style. We don’t know much about Vietnam but they are a quality team so we will have to perform with our best in the final," he said.

The King’s Cup final between Vietnam and Curacao will kick off on June 8 at 7:45 p.m. in Chang Arena Stadium. The match will be reported live on VnExpress International.