Vietnam coach proud of team after Malaysia victory

Coach Park Hang-seo reacts at a press conference after the World Cup qualification match between Vietnam and Malaysia in Hanoi, October 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duong Pham.

"I would like to thank the players’ utmost efforts in today’s match. As head coach, I am proud to have led the Vietnamese players," Park said in a post-match press conference.

"Malaysia was clearly stronger than in the AFF Cup 2018. They have some foreign players and a better midfield. Compared to their previous matches, they had three new players in their team composition. They analyzed our plays thoroughly, as we did theirs. The players executed the tactics properly, even though they only won by one goal."

On forward Nguyen Cong Phuong and left-back Doan Van Hau’s performances after their return from Europe, Park said their being chosen to play in Europe have proven their capabilities, and that they played well in tonight’s match.

Key midfielder Nguyen Tuan Anh was injured and subbed out after the first half. Park said that while the medical team has determined it wasn't a serious injury, it would be re-examined the next day.

On the only goal in the match being scored by midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, Park said his other midfielders "shouldn’t be underestimated" just because they didn’t score any goal.

Vietnam picked up their first win in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by beating Malaysia by a solitary goal.

Playing on home turf, at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium, Vietnam took many solid shots at the Malaysian goal, and their consistent efforts were rewarded in the 40th minute when Quang Hai took a fine pass from captain Que Ngoc Hai and scored from a tight corner.

S. Balachandran, assistant Malaysia's coach Tan Cheng Hoe, said Malaysia were surprised by Vietnam's performance and conceded one goal due to defense mistakes.

"Congratulations Vietnam," he said.

Since Vietnam's first match against Thailand last month had ended in a goalless draw, Thursday’s victory was a big relief for fans.

Vietnam’s will play Indonesia next on October 15, also in Hanoi.