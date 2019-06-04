Vietnam choose new vice captains for King’s Cup

Nguyen Quang Hai (L) and his teammates practice in Buriram Stadium in Thailand, June 3, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

Do Hung Dung and Luong Xuan Truong have been replaced by striker Nguyen Van Toan and midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai.

Toan has been having an excellent season so far in the V. League 1 with five goals and seven assists while Hai is a key player in Park’s strategy after being the captain of the Vietnam team in the 2020 U23 AFC Championship qualifiers in March, where Vietnam earned a ticket to the championship next year.

The captain’s armband will continue to be worn by center-back Que Ngoc Hai.

While he has been in modest form this season, Hai remains the most experienced player in the team.

Vietnam, who held their first training session in Buriram on Sunday, will play hosts Thailand in a highly anticipated game at 7:45 p.m. on June 5.

The match will be broadcast on VTC and VTV and reported live on VnExpress International.