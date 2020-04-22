Vietnam broadcasters hesitate as AFF Cup screening price spikes

Vietnam national football team (in red) during the AFF Cup final against Malaysia in Hanoi, December 15, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

"We have had our eyes on 2020 AFF Cup broadcasting rights since the beginning of this year. But at the moment, we cannot seal the deal despite many negotiations. We have to admit the price this year is really high," a representative of national broadcaster VTV said.

It was added the price for AFF Cup broadcasting rights has never been this high, with competition stiff in Vietnam.

"A third party has spiked the price. We have assigned a whole division just for negotiations."

AFF Cup screening rights this year is said to be no less than $5 million, which VTV cannot afford after purchasing the broadcasting rights to EURO 2020, which has been postponed until 2021.

Two other media outlets are also bidding for the AFF Cup rights, but none have succeeded.

Two years ago, sports company LSE sold the AFF Cup 2018 screening rights to VTV and Next Media for an undisclosed fee.

VTV has successfully purchased the screening rights for EURO 2020, with negotiations for Olympic Tokyo ongoing.

Vietnam will enter AFF Cup 2020, scheduled between November 23 and December 31 this year, as the defending champion, having won the title in 2018.