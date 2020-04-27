VnExpress International
VFF hopes for $500,000 in FIFA support

By Dang Khoa   April 27, 2020 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
HCMC FC striker Nguyen Cong Phuong (R) during a 2020 V. League game with Thanh Hoa FC at Thong Nhat Stadium, HCMC, March 15, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) hopes to receive $500,000 in financial support from FIFA to offset Covid-19 damage.

The world football association announced last Friday that it will distribute a total financial support package worth $150 million to help 211 national football governing bodies around the world.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA’s duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs. This starts by providing immediate financial assistance to our member associations, many of which are experiencing severe financial distress.

"This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community."

FIFA said that operational costs will be released in full for the years 2019 and 2020, with the immediate release of $500,000 in operational costs for 2020 that was originally due in July.

However, VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said the Vietnamese federation has to first submit a financial loss statement for FIFA to evaluate. He said the world body will offer different support packages based on the damage suffered by each national federation.

In Vietnam, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced six of 14 V. League 1 clubs to reduce their players’ salaries by between 20 to 50 percent.

The Vietnam Football Federation has said the leagues can resume in May and players' salaries will return to normal if the pandemic is under control by then.

